Saturday, 1 July 2017

Growing up I hated my back and shoulders just the same way Y'all hate my knuckles - Temi Otedola

Billionaire oil Mogul, Femi Otedola's daughter, Temi Otedola who recently came under attack after she was accused of bleaching her skin, has admitted she hated her back and shoulders while growing up. Showing the stretch marks on her body, the fashion blogger wrote:

'Growing up I hated my back/shoulders (the same way some of Y'all hate my knuckles lol) but now I love it, stretch marks & all #loveyourbody
Posted by at 7/01/2017 04:43:00 am

2 comments:

daniel ubong said...

Next pls.

1 July 2017 at 05:05
Vivian Reginalds said...

insecurity happens or has happened to us all... PELE!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

1 July 2017 at 05:08

