Items found in their vehicle included Oil, Grinding Stone and Charms. These are items used by the cult members to carry out their attacks. The angry residents of the community delivered jungle justice on them by killing and burning them along with their vehicle. See the graphic photos after the cut...
Sunday, 2 July 2017
Graphic: Three men dressed in suit and found in an SUV burnt to death in Ikorodu after being suspected to be Badoo cult members
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/02/2017 10:51:00 am
