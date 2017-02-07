 Graphic: Three men dressed in suit and found in an SUV burnt to death in Ikorodu after being suspected to be Badoo cult members | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 2 July 2017

Graphic: Three men dressed in suit and found in an SUV burnt to death in Ikorodu after being suspected to be Badoo cult members

I hope they are not killing innocent people and calling them Badoo. Three suspected members of the notorious cult group, Badoo, were apprehended in an SUV parked on Oju-emuren street in Ikorodu in the early hours of today. According to the residents, the suspects were all well dressed in suits.‎

Items found in their vehicle included Oil, Grinding Stone and Charms. These are items used by the cult members to carry out their attacks. The angry residents of the community delivered jungle justice on them by killing and burning them along with their vehicle. See the graphic photos after the cut...




Posted by at 7/02/2017 10:51:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts