Tuesday, 4 July 2017

Graphic photos: Young man shot dead by suspected armed robbers in Benue State

Gunmen suspected to be robbers armed killed a 28-year-old young man identified as Sunday Aba Ogidi, Ugbokolo, Okpokwu LGA of Benue State.

The man popularly known as Enwu was accosted by the assailants between Eke and Ugbokolo road where they shot him to death around 4pm on Sunday, July 2. Johnson Agada, the Publicity Secretary of Ai Oji Community, who confirmed the report described the incident as very unfortunate. He was laid to rest yesterday, June 3. See the graphic photos after the cut...


