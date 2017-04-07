The man popularly known as Enwu was accosted by the assailants between Eke and Ugbokolo road where they shot him to death around 4pm on Sunday, July 2. Johnson Agada, the Publicity Secretary of Ai Oji Community, who confirmed the report described the incident as very unfortunate. He was laid to rest yesterday, June 3. See the graphic photos after the cut...
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Tuesday, 4 July 2017
Graphic photos: Young man shot dead by suspected armed robbers in Benue State
The man popularly known as Enwu was accosted by the assailants between Eke and Ugbokolo road where they shot him to death around 4pm on Sunday, July 2. Johnson Agada, the Publicity Secretary of Ai Oji Community, who confirmed the report described the incident as very unfortunate. He was laid to rest yesterday, June 3. See the graphic photos after the cut...
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/04/2017 03:18:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment