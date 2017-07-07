Graphic photos: VP of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria loses one child in a Gas explosion that left him, his wife and his 3 other children in critical condition.

The Vice President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in South- South region, Eddie Bekom and his family are currently battling for their lives at a hospital, after being involved in a gas explosion. The incident occurred at the Bekom family house in an estate in Ikom, Cross River State on Saturday, July 1, 2017.
The explosion severely burnt Eddie, his wife, and his four children, and they were first treated at a hospital in Ikom before they were transferred to the Federal Medical Centre in Abakaliki, where they are being treated.
Unfortunately, one of his children has died as a result of the severe injuries sustained in the explosion.
Speaking to journalists, Medical Director of the FMC, Dr. Gabriel Okorie said that his hospital is capable of handling the situation provided there is adequate fund to buy the necessary materials to treat them.
According to Dr. Okorie, due to the severity of the burn, each of the patients will need between the sum of N1.5 million to N2 million for the treatment.
He, therefore, called on the government, both at the federal and state levels to immediately take over the matter because it is apparently beyond the Bekoms and their associates.
“I want to call on the government to take over this treatment like what is obtainable in other countries. In cases like this, it is the government that picks the bill because the severity is beyond what the affected family can carry.”
The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) are now appealing for financial and material support for Mr. Bekom and members of his family affected by the gas explosion.
In a press statement signed by Olawale Alabi, the general secretary of SWAN, he called on well meaning Nigerians and all lovers of sports to come to the financial support of the Bekom family to raise the sum of N10 million.
