Graphic photos: Three suicide bombers killed in foiled attack at University of Maiduguri student hostel

An attack by three suicide bombers at the students’ hostel of the University of Maiduguri on Friday, July 7,was repelled by security operatives at the university.
The suicide bombers attacked the new male hostel , Block A, of the institution. The attackers entered the hostel despite the trenches dug to fortify the security of the school.
An eyewitness said two of the bombers detonated their explosives and blew up themselves. According to him, the third one was shot down by security men while trying to flee the scene of the attack.
"The attack came at a time when students are on vacation . Only the suicide bombers were killed , but they caused damage to the building" the eye witness said.
The spokesperson for the Borno Police Command, ASP Victor Isuzu, who confirmed the incident, said the command had neutralised two suicide bombers before they entered the university.
He said security men shot dead the bombers before they crossed the university’s fence.
Mr Izuzu said the command had deployed additional personnel to beef up security at the institution.
5 comments:
& Biafra is coming too. God help us in dis place called Nigeria 🙏🏽
Crazy northern punks.
what is in the university of maiduguri that boko haram keeps trying to attack several times? do these terrorists want to kill everyone in the university or
what. there have been multiple attempts to penetrate that particular university by boko haram as if their enemies are the innocent students.
Rot in hell with ur stupid one million prostitute virgins Ndi ara!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Strange strange strange strange strange people.
