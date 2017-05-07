 Graphic: Another suspected Badoo member killed in Ikorodu | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 5 July 2017

Graphic: Another suspected Badoo member killed in Ikorodu

Another suspected member of the notorious secret cult, Badoo, was burnt to death in Ebute Ipakodo area in Ikorodu town of Lagos in the early hours of today. According to reports, the man was spotted with black oil robbed all over his body as he made an attempt to enter the premises of a resident.

When he was apprehended, he allegedly confessed to being a member of the secret cult. He said that himself and two others arrived the town in the afternoon to look at the possible places to attack.

Luck however ran out on him as the vigilante youths who were safeguarding the area, caught him.

After his confession, he was killed and his remains was set on fire. According to the residents, a police officer who was around at the time he was caught, couldn't save him.

More photos below...




Photo credit@: Abiodun Odunuga
Esther Norah said...

I really do have problem with humans. Is it that he hasn't read the trending news abt the killings happening in ikorodu abt badoo that he decided to try his luck bcos money is more important than his life? SMH period

5 July 2017 at 10:04

