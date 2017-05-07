Graphic: Another suspected Badoo member killed in Ikorodu

When he was apprehended, he allegedly confessed to being a member of the secret cult. He said that himself and two others arrived the town in the afternoon to look at the possible places to attack.
Luck however ran out on him as the vigilante youths who were safeguarding the area, caught him.
After his confession, he was killed and his remains was set on fire. According to the residents, a police officer who was around at the time he was caught, couldn't save him.
Photo credit@: Abiodun Odunuga
I really do have problem with humans. Is it that he hasn't read the trending news abt the killings happening in ikorodu abt badoo that he decided to try his luck bcos money is more important than his life? SMH period
