Graphic: Another suspected Badoo member burnt to death in Ikorodu

A suspected member of notorious cult group, Badoo, was lynched and burnt to death by a mob at Idera community in Odogunyan in Ikorodu, Lagos state yesterday July 2nd. According to reports, when the man was caught and interrogated, he lied he was a teacher at a private school in the area. When he was taken to the school, it was discovered he was not a worker there.
He also said he worked at a firm in the area which turned out to be false.
While he was been interrogated, a woman stepped out, claiming she heard him and five others planning to carry out an attack in the area.
The residents of the area descended on him, beat him up, killed him and then set him on fire.
They are now searching for the remaining five persons.
