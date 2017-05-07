Gr8jobsng celebrates its First Year Anniversary

The entire Gr8jobsng and U-Connect team will like to say a big thank you to all our Jobseekers, Professionals, Employers and Professional Training Institutes registered on our platform, for being part of the grand vision to reduce the rate of unemployment in our country Nigeria. It has been a fruitful first year of operation and we couldn’t have achieved it without you.
Within its first year of operation, Gr8jobsng has registered over 500,000 job seekers, 2000 employers, secured over 10,000 jobs post and written over 1500 CVs. Gr8jobsng has also formed strategic alliances with Microsoft Nigeria, Lagos Business School (LBS), Ernst & Young and Chartered Institute of Personnel Management(CIPM).
The platform offers amongst other services a premium subscription service, which gives job seekers the opportunity to enhance their employability skills and present themselves to employers in a unique way through: Video CV upload, Pre-assessment Tests, Job Alerts, Priority Listing, and Invitation to Employability Skills, Training Seminars, Career Fairs and more.
Since the inception of Gr8jobsng, we have organized over 15 Career fairs, attracting a wide range of multinational companies, SMEs and over 20,000 job seekers. We have also worked with 200+ interns/volunteers to help them acquire adequate employability skills and work experience.
To celebrate its anniversary, Gr8jobsng launched a nationwide Campus Ambassador Program (CAP) starting with UNILAG which seeks to reorient the mind set of undergraduates towards the Job search approach and provide them with employability skills trainings on their campuses.
Gr8jobsng also launched its Employability Centres called Gr8jobsng Employability Centres (GEC) as part of its sole aim to reduce the rate of unemployment in Nigeria and improve the employability skills among job seekers. Gr8jobsng Employability Centres are registered Computer Based Testing centres, Cyber Cafés and Business Centres that have been branded and trained by Gr8jobsng to register job seekers and help them kick start their career on our platform.
The Gr8jobsng platform can be accessed on www.gr8jobsng.com and it caters to four different types of users which are Jobseekers, Professionals, Employers and Professional Training Institutes!
