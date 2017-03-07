"Eze is an Igbo man, a carpenter and a resident of Maiduguri who cannot speak Hausa or any of our local languages of the state" he said. "Eze together with his team of 25 Igbo carpenters are currently working in one of our orphanage schools under construction at Baga Road bypass in Maiduguri. "I met them earlier this week and we are mightily proud of them."
Monday, 3 July 2017
Governor Shettima hails Igbo carpenters working in an orphanage school under construction at Baga, Borno
