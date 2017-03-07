 Governor Shettima hails Igbo carpenters working in an orphanage school under construction at Baga, Borno | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 3 July 2017

Governor Shettima hails Igbo carpenters working in an orphanage school under construction at Baga, Borno

"This is the Nigeria of our dreams!" declared Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima when he met a team of igbo carpenters while on inspection tour of orphanage school construction site at Baga road bypass, Maiduguri.

"Eze is an Igbo man, a carpenter and a resident of Maiduguri who cannot speak Hausa or any of our local languages of the state" he said. "Eze together with his team of 25 Igbo carpenters are currently working in one of our orphanage schools under construction at Baga Road bypass in Maiduguri. "I met them earlier this week and we are mightily proud of them."







