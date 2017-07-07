Governor Fayose bans all students activities and public processions In Ekiti

Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose, has banned all students activities and processions in the state.
According to a statement released through Mr. Lere Olayinka, the state special adviser on Public Communications and New Media, he said the ban comes after information was made available that cultists are planning to embark on public procession on every 7th of July in Ekiti State.
He said the governor has ordered security operatives to be on red alert in Ikere Ekiti, Ijero Ekiti, Oye-Ekiti, including other towns with high students activities. The security operatives are also expected to conduct stop and search on any vehicles within the State.
According to the governor, there must be no activities of secret cults nor students procession in Ekiti State henceforth. Anyone found culpable in this act of using cultists to cause anarchy in the State will be dealt with decisively.
