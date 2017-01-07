Gov. Ben Ayade allegedly forcefully collects car he gifted Senator Florence Ita-Giwa

The former presidential adviser said the car was taken back following allegations of diversions of relief materials sent by the National Commission for Refugees to the displaced persons of Atai-Ema in Bakassi, whose houses were burnt in April 2017. Mama Bakassi had led a team of security operatives to recover some relief materials in a private residence in Calabar on June 3.
A good number of Ita-Giwa's kinsmen staged a protest in Akpabuyo over attempts to tarnish her image. Speaking shortly after the protest, Ita-Giwa condemned the action of the aides who invaded her compound in her absence.
She said, “They stormed these premises in my absence to remove the car the governor gave to me. They removed the Prado Jeep. Even if they had wanted the car, they should have written to me or waited for me to come back. But they stormed the premises in my absence and collected the car. What has car got to do with the missing relief materials?”
A letter made available newsmen after the protest indicated that the Director of Administration, Governor’s Office, David Edem, had, on June 9, requested for the return of the vehicle, Dailypost reports.
The letter read in part: “With compliments and best wishes from the office of the governor, I most respectfully request you to please return the black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Jeep officially allocated to you by this office on September 6, 2016.
“The vehicle with chassis number JTEBX9F…71, is required to boost our depleted fleet and deepen our service delivery. Any inconvenience caused by this request is regretted, while thanking you for your understanding.”
Also, on June 15, the Transport Officer in the Governor’s Office, Bisong Egbe, acknowledged in a handwritten note that the vehicle had been received in good condition.
It read: “I acknowledge receipt of vehicle, a Prado Jeep returned by Senator Ita-Giwa. The vehicle is in good and working condition.”
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Christian Ita, while reacting to the allegation said, “We won’t join issues with her.”
