Saturday, 1 July 2017

GOH! Would you believe this lady is 6 months pregnant? (photo)

That's fitness instructor and author Sarah Stage at 6 months pregnant with her 1yr old son. Amazing!
8 comments:

OSINANL said...

Hmmm...

1 July 2017 at 19:37
Julius Tha Freshboi said...

Adonbilivit!

1 July 2017 at 19:38
Vivian Reginalds said...

Pls where is the baby?
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

1 July 2017 at 19:42
oriloye abiodun said...

This Linda can lie Ehn.. 😂😂😂

1 July 2017 at 19:43
paul miracle said...

I love your post

1 July 2017 at 19:43
Anonymous said...

They will be doing competition to please the public and hurt themselves one day or have deforemd kids

1 July 2017 at 19:50
Anonymous said...

Yup... just like my lil Sis! Flat tommy like nothing aint there

1 July 2017 at 19:53
Kelechi Kingsley said...

Very big lie some kids are born prematurely @ 6 months. Any woman that has been pregnant bfor would know this is a lie. So ladies dont feel bad

1 July 2017 at 19:56

