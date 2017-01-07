GOH! Would you believe this lady is 6 months pregnant? (photo)

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Hmmm...
Adonbilivit!
Pls where is the baby?-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
This Linda can lie Ehn.. 😂😂😂
I love your post
They will be doing competition to please the public and hurt themselves one day or have deforemd kids
Yup... just like my lil Sis! Flat tommy like nothing aint there
Very big lie some kids are born prematurely @ 6 months. Any woman that has been pregnant bfor would know this is a lie. So ladies dont feel bad
Post a Comment
8 comments:
Hmmm...
Adonbilivit!
Pls where is the baby?
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
This Linda can lie Ehn.. 😂😂😂
I love your post
They will be doing competition to please the public and hurt themselves one day or have deforemd kids
Yup... just like my lil Sis! Flat tommy like nothing aint there
Very big lie some kids are born prematurely @ 6 months. Any woman that has been pregnant bfor would know this is a lie. So ladies dont feel bad
Post a Comment