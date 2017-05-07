Glo subscribers to enjoy #GloFreeDataDay, receive N6,000 with Welcome Back

Called Free Data Day, the new offer gives Glo customers free data for a whole day when they meet the voice and/or data usage threshold within seven days which will qualify them to enjoy the Free Data Day. The offer is open to all prepaid subscribers.
Globacom’s Zonal Business Coordinator, Lagos, said at a press conference held at the company's corporate head office, Mike Adenuga Towers, Lagos on Tuesday that the offering would enable subscribers on the Glo network to do so much more on the internet by browsing free of charge for a whole day. “We appreciate the essence of the internet in today’s world. We are through this product empowering our customers in an unprecedented way in their business, social and educational pursuits”, he stated.
To enjoy the Free Data Day, subscribers are required to spend N250 or more on calls within 7 days to a free data dayor spend at least N150 on calls and use a minimum of 100MB of data within 7 days to the free data day from any or a combination of methods such as Pay as you use, purchase of data plan and usage from existing data plan.
Omoboya further explained that customers would be notified when they have qualified for the Free Data Day and that they do not need to dial any code to opt in or subscribe to any platform before enjoying the benefits. "When a customer qualifies for the offering, he would be able to enjoy free data usage throughout that day, and the fair usage policy will be applicable", he said.
The company also announced the launch of Glo Welcome Back, an offer which gives customers who have not used the Glo network in the last 30 days with free N6000 credit when they recharge their lines. The credit can be used to browse, send SMS and make calls to Glo customers. Subscribers are required to make a recharge of between N100 and N1,000 to access the free N6,000 airtime.
Details of the offer show that subscribers can access the free airtime based on the amount of recharge made subject to a maximum of N6,000. “For example, a recharge of N100 gives the subscriber N600 bonus airtime which is deducted from the FREE N6,000. The bonus N600 is made up of N500 for Voice and N100 for data with 50MB data volume. If the same subscriber makes a second recharge of N500, he gets a bonus credit of N3,000 made up of N2,500 Voice credit and N500 data bonus with 250MB data volume. This is deducted from the balance of N5400 left of the N6,000 FREE Airtime. The subscriber will now have N2,400 left in the FREE Airtime account which can be accessed when the next recharge is made,” he said.
On the other hand, a subscriber whose first recharge is N1,000 gets the full FREE Airtime of N6000 instantly, and this comprises N5,000 voice bonus and N1,000 data bonus with data volume of 500MB. Recharges above N1,000 gives the same N6,000 Free credit. All the bonus credits have a 30-day validity period.
Omoboya explained, “The subscriber will receive an SMS notification when the bonus airtime is credited. To confirm the balance, the subscriber can dial #106#”.. Calls from this bonus are charged at 65k/second, SMS at N4, while data is charged at Flexi rate of N1/Mb when Welcome Back bonus data bundle has been exhausted.
Globacom assured subscribers that it had enhanced the quality of its network to accommodate the anticipated traffic that these exciting products will add.
Omoboya further disclosed that in line with its promise to change the face of telecoms services in Nigeria, the Globacom network had been reinvigorated to provide stronger data and voice services to its subscribers.
“We are more committed than ever to provide subscribers with the best value-for-money by making our products and services accessible to our existing and new subscribers”, he said.
No comments:
Post a Comment