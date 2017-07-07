"Gud day to all ikorodu ambassador..pls I will like to share my thoughts on the experience I had yesterday.I was unlucky to be out till 11:30pm yesterday due to some unforseen circumstances with the truck bringing my product from apapa.we were at eruwen junction at 11pm when the burning of tires started by the residence(majorly youths).very encouraging to see our youths guiding the community. EDURO EDURO ELELO EMU OWO FUNWA( wait you can't go,give us money) I was shocked to here this at all the tire burning spot. The one spot that had me feared was at the gberigbe junction the boys there are much.TI O BA FUN WA LOWO.AMA PE E NI BADOO( if you don't give us money we will accuse you of working with BADOO) before I knew they have all started bagging the truck with all kind off things they have on hand.olorun o ni ja ni pin nigbe.eku ise oo..ths are my words to them but none of them here me out as they are responding with abusive words insisting I must give them money.I had to stretch one of the two 500 notesI have with me to one of the leaders.he rejected it telling me 5000 is our money this when I realized 85% of them are miscreants the same happened when they are leaving by 5am with cars going to work. after I pleaded with driver n motor boy to pass the night at my place...my thoughts is if the OBA call the OBAs,baale,C.D.A chairman,community elders to be involve in the vigilante so we are not going to place our lives on those that do not value it.some of the boys do check n asked us to go.but the others demand for money and treating to accuse of been part if BADOO..I say NO to jungle justice #IPRAYFORIKORODU".
Friday, 7 July 2017
"Give us N5000 or we would label you a badoo member"- Man narrates his near death experience with some Ikorodu youths
