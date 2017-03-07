 Girlfriend of MC mistaken for a Badoo member and killed in Ikorodu, shares tribute to him & photos of them together | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 3 July 2017

Girlfriend of MC mistaken for a Badoo member and killed in Ikorodu, shares tribute to him & photos of them together

In what was described as an act of jungle justice, a Master of Ceremony, Chinedu Paul aka Think 2ice, was burnt to death by some residents of Ikorodu, Lagos after he was mistaken to be a member of feared killer gang, Badoo. A lady who appears to have been in a close romantic relationship with him, has now shared an emotional tribute via Facebook, along with photos of them together. She wrote;



I can't type anything
Cus my hands are frozen
Thank you Jesus
Baby I love you.I will still tag you cus I always tag you in all my posts Chinedu Paul

Baby u post this in the morning
U got back home just to see ur life taken..
U said u have a gift for me before u went to fix our car
Don't worry I came to collect the gift at odogunyan..
Don't explain to me again I understand
I love u baby

Posted by at 7/03/2017 09:40:00 pm

6 comments:

Kola said...

ikorodu is a no go zone. like I said earlier, there's a way merciless machete wielding residents of ikorodu will ask a visitor to the area questions, and the

person will start to speak in tongues. the fear of the machete alone, can make one lose his/her mind. avoid ikorodu by all means.

3 July 2017 at 21:45
Debbie Chelsea said...

Na wa ooo....

3 July 2017 at 21:46
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

RIP

3 July 2017 at 21:50
Anonymous said...

yorobbers useless tribe you killed him cos he is ibo.cos he cant speak your dirty yorobber language,i cant wait for baifra to be declared,if i see any yorobber man for baifra he is a gona

3 July 2017 at 21:56
Ifeoma Ekewuba said...

Quite Touching. Rip Paul

3 July 2017 at 21:57
Matt bukas said...

Enter your comment...thats too painful....... May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

3 July 2017 at 22:15

