Friday, 7 July 2017

Ghanaian stage actor drowns one week after his mother's burial

Ghanaian stage actor, Obed Nii Armah, popularly known as Ronny Nii has passed on one week after the burial of his late mother.
According to Ghanaweb, the hilarious actor drowned at the Laboma Beach near La Pleasure beach on the Republic holiday, July 3, 2017.
Ronny known for his roles as ‘Woyome’ in Scribe Productions “This Family Is Not For Sale Season 1 and 2”, and “I Want To Sue God”, was swimming with friends when he encountered difficulties and drowned. 

Confirming the shocking demise, CEO for Scribe Productions, Kobina Ansah, said: “We are very heart broken. We really had plans of doing lots of projects together. Well. All we can say is, "God knows best." May his good soul rest well. We have lost such a talent! Hmmm”, 

Before his sudden death, Ronny was a Level 300 student at the University of Cape Coast pursuing Basic Education.
