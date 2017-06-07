Get fit with Lepacious Bose debuts on Smooth FM

Do you know that excess fat in your body poses a great health risk? Do you know that excess fat in the body may result in obesity which exposes people to other health related challenges including heart diseases and diabetes?
Do you know that a typical adult's body contains approximately 50 billion fat cells and that fat cells do not increase in number after puberty instead they get bigger and can expand up to 10 times its normal size? Are you aware you gain about 1 g of extra fat a day, and in a year, you can gain an additional 365 grams of extra body fat?
How do you get the best weight loss results with Nigeria’s number 1 weight loss herbal capsule, EZ Slim?
Now you have the opportunity to learn from Nigeria’s number one weight loss and healthy living advocate Lepacious Bose. Tune into Smooth FM 98.1 at drive time every Tuesday and Thursday between the hours of 4.45pm and 7.00pm to learn healthy weight loss tips, get information on healthy living and the opportunity to ask related questions live on the radio with the whole world listening.
You may even stand a chance of winning free packs of EZ Slim and the opportunity to have a private one on one chat with Lepacious Bose.
Herbal Pro is excited to announce a new addition to our various platforms so if you are looking for a radio show that can answer all your weight loss questions, give you the best weight loss advise and weight loss motivation, look no further because we promise that you will enjoy every bit of your time with us.
The maiden edition will be aired on Thursday by 4.45pm on Smooth FM 98.1. Keep a date with us. Visit www.herbalpro.com now!
What is EZ Slim?
EZ Slim is a revolutionary new herbal product that is extremely effective in helping you manage your weight. The magic of EZ Slim is that the founders have managed to develop a product that combines all the functions of other herbal remedies into one easy-to-swallow capsule.
EZ Slim works in three stages.
Stage 1: EZ Slim works by first putting your body through a period of detoxification.
Stage 2: Boost your metabolism to make sure that fat is being burnt quicker.
Stage 3: Weight Loss! By virtue of the above two stages, weight loss is often apparent within the first 5 days.
EZ Slim comes with a set of instructions that would guide you on how to get the best results while using EZ Slim.
Contact Herbal Pro on Whatsapp number +234 8183078888, call us on 08186108888 or send us a DM on Facebook or EZSlimNG on Instagram. You can also visit our office at 25b Ladoke Akintola Street GRA Ikeja, Lagos. We look forward to helping you achieve your slimming goals.
No comments:
Post a Comment