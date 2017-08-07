George Clooney & wife Amal seen in public for the first time with their month-old twins Ella and Alexander (photos)

New parents George and Amal Clooney have been pictured for the first time in public since the birth of their now one month-old twins, Ella and Alexander. The Oscar-winning star and his lawyer wife were seen with their covered up offspring as they embarked from a private jet ride to Milan for a summer getaway.
George is seen carefully carrying one of the twins in a plush white bassinet, while his wife keeps a steady hand on the other, also resting in one of the large baby carriers. See more photos after the cut..
george clooney is getting older and losing his handsome looks. no wonder he had to settle down with his lawyer wife and even change location to london as his
residence even when we know that he loves hollywood calofornia more than any other place in the world. i don't think he has any other child.
