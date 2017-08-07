 George Clooney & wife Amal seen in public for the first time with their month-old twins Ella and Alexander (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 8 July 2017

George Clooney & wife Amal seen in public for the first time with their month-old twins Ella and Alexander (photos)

New parents George and Amal Clooney have been pictured for the first time in public since the birth of their now one month-old twins, Ella and Alexander. The Oscar-winning star and his lawyer wife were seen with their covered up offspring as they embarked from a private jet ride to Milan for a summer getaway.

George is seen carefully carrying one of the twins in a plush white bassinet, while his wife keeps a steady hand on the other, also resting in one of the large baby carriers. See more photos after the cut..
 
 
