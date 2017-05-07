G'Doz - Yours Sincerely Ep ("Desire")

Ready for you to hear. Yes it has been created, this is my life’s work and all I want to share this with you. My first EP. A lot of the time people see the end result and not the finished project want to share my story, my team’s story, and my life story.
Music is my life, my whole life all I have ever known is music. Music aided my desperation, helped in times of pain, helped during my family issues, and helped me look past times of global oppression we still very see in this World today. And I know music has done the same for you. My main producer Femi Foye has done an incredible job with this EP, just wait until you see this finished album sheesh. Mine and Femi Foye’s story started in Lagos Nigeria before moving to the west side of Canada, now officially located in downtown Vancouver.
My business partner and co - founder of Kay's Nation is Mr. Walia. Mr. Walia has had a long and successful career in strategic business development in the enterprise to enterprise sector. Growing company’s revenues by multiple of millions dollars, and doing this on back, to back, to back occasions. He has generated millions in the real estate industry for his former brokerage, millions in the solar lighting industry, millions in the cell phone buy back industry, and millions in the enterprise software solutions industry. And finally myself, Founder of Kay's nation and the man who puts all this together for your enjoyment, G'doz.
G’doz has a history of having a great track record, someone who can relate to the North American and global population and bring a new entity of sound to the culture there. G’doz has had notable key performances for Akon, touring with him through Victoria, Nanimo, and Vancouver BC. G’doz also has industry experience working with Davido in Toronto. As well as TI. G’doz has released his EP, featuring 8 songs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZfmGFBKDQFg
https://soundcloud.com/officialgdoz/sets/yours-sincerelyG
https://www.instagram.com/officialgdoz/
https://www.facebook.com/officialgdoz/
