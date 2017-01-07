 Gang leader has his testicle removed after accidentally shooting himself in the balls | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 1 July 2017

Gang leader has his testicle removed after accidentally shooting himself in the balls

Scott Benjamin a 30yr old UK gang leader known as 'shredder', literally had his balls ripped off after he accidentally shot himself in the crotch with a shotgun. He was handling the firearm when it discharged piercing his groin which led to the removal of one of his testicles.
Things went from bad to worse as the incident led police to discover two sawn-off shotguns in his possession. He was charged to court and pleaded guilty to possession of the arms. The court was told Benjamin led a gang called the Pendeford Crew and had previously served a six-year prison sentence for possession of a gun.
Posted by at 7/01/2017 05:54:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts