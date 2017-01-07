Things went from bad to worse as the incident led police to discover two sawn-off shotguns in his possession. He was charged to court and pleaded guilty to possession of the arms. The court was told Benjamin led a gang called the Pendeford Crew and had previously served a six-year prison sentence for possession of a gun.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Saturday, 1 July 2017
Gang leader has his testicle removed after accidentally shooting himself in the balls
Things went from bad to worse as the incident led police to discover two sawn-off shotguns in his possession. He was charged to court and pleaded guilty to possession of the arms. The court was told Benjamin led a gang called the Pendeford Crew and had previously served a six-year prison sentence for possession of a gun.
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/01/2017 05:54:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment