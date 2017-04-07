Future appears to shade Jay Z with a 'money to ear' selfie

Days after the album dropped, a defiant Future shared a snap of himself holding a bundle of money to his ear. Accompanying the cheeky snap was a cryptic caption that read: "U ain't got the juice like that. Mood"
The photo is most likely his way of taking a jab at JAY-Z for the money advice he gave to rappers when the legendary rapper said: "You''re on the gram, holding money to your ear. There's a disconnect. We don't call that money over here."
JAY-Z also rapped about how he almost lost Beyonce due to his cheating ways, then used both Eric Benét and Future as examples of men who made the same mistake. JAY-Z made reference to Ciara's new man, NFL star Russell Wilson taking Future's son to the football games.
He rapped: "You almost went Eric Benét/Let the baddest girl in the world get away/I don't even know what else to say/Nigga, never go Eric Benét... In the future, other niggas playin' football with your son."
