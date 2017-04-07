 Future appears to shade Jay Z with a 'money to ear' selfie | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 4 July 2017

Future appears to shade Jay Z with a 'money to ear' selfie

Future seems to be throwing shade at JAY-Z after the rapper dissed him in his new album 4:44. JAY-Z called out Future for his failed marriage to Ciara. He also called out rappers who show off wealth on Instagram by holding money to their ear.

Days after the album dropped, a defiant Future shared a snap of himself holding a bundle of money to his ear. Accompanying the cheeky snap was a cryptic caption that read: "U ain't got the juice like that. Mood"

 


The photo is most likely his way of taking a jab at JAY-Z for the money advice he gave to rappers when the legendary rapper said: "You''re on the gram, holding money to your ear. There's a disconnect. We don't call that money over here."

JAY-Z also rapped about how he almost lost Beyonce due to his cheating ways, then used both Eric Benét and Future as examples of men who made the same mistake. JAY-Z made reference to Ciara's new man, NFL star Russell Wilson taking Future's son to the football games.

He rapped: "You almost went Eric Benét/Let the baddest girl in the world get away/I don't even know what else to say/Nigga, never go Eric Benét... In the future, other niggas playin' football with your son."
