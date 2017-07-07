Fraudster who poses as a barrister to dupe his victims bag Two years in jail

He was jailed for two years following his conviction that Three victims lost a total of £21,000 when they paid Ogilvy fees for legal advice, believing he was a barrister. Two of the victims had sought legal advice on employment law while the third victim needed help with a divorce settlement.
In each case, the victims met Ogilvy and paid him an initial consultation fee between £120 and £150, with Ogilvy then demanding further fees for his work. Ogilvy received £19,500 from one victim alone. The offences were committed between 2010 and 2015.
Detective Constable Gavin Popplewell, of the Met’s Complex Fraud Team, said: "Ogilvy is a serial conman who posed convincingly as a barrister, persuading vulnerable individuals in their hour of need to part with often large sums of cash for legal advice he did not, nor was qualified to provide. If other people believe they have also fallen victim to him, I would urge them to contact police via Action Fraud."
