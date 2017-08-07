 Former President Jonathan's son in-law Godswill Edward reportedly shot in the head by unknown gunmen | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 8 July 2017

Former President Jonathan's son in-law Godswill Edward reportedly shot in the head by unknown gunmen

Former president Jonathan's son-in-law, Prince Godswill Edward, was attacked by gunmen last night at his home. According to reports, the gunmen stormed his home at the State Housing Estate residence in the Calabar Municipal axis of Cross River State and was shot in the head.

Edward who is the Special Adviser to Cross Rivers state governor, Ben Ayade, on Youths matters, is said to be in the hospital where he is receiving medical attention. Edward is married to Jonathan's foster daughter, Patience Sakwe.



Posted by at 7/08/2017 01:42:00 pm

8 comments:

James said...

Hope he comes out okay. Human beings are genuinely scum.

8 July 2017 at 13:51
Anonymous said...

Evans at work ??????

8 July 2017 at 13:58
Anonymous said...

Evans at work ??????

8 July 2017 at 13:58
Godwin Essang said...

That's sad.

8 July 2017 at 14:06
Anonymous said...

They've been trailing him for some time. He gave testimony in Dunamis some time ago. The God of Dr Pst Paul Enenche will deliver him to the Glory of His name.

8 July 2017 at 14:17
Firstlady blessing said...

This ur caption I don't understand, u used the word Former,is it dat he is no longer d son in law or u are referring to Jonathan himself

8 July 2017 at 14:18
Iamjulee said...

Linda plz ask well before u post fake news, he wasn't shot on the head, secondly he was at d club when d incident took place, thirdly he was stabbed. If u like post my comment

8 July 2017 at 14:21
Anonymous said...

APC at work

8 July 2017 at 14:27

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts