Edward who is the Special Adviser to Cross Rivers state governor, Ben Ayade, on Youths matters, is said to be in the hospital where he is receiving medical attention. Edward is married to Jonathan's foster daughter, Patience Sakwe.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Saturday, 8 July 2017
Former President Jonathan's son in-law Godswill Edward reportedly shot in the head by unknown gunmen
Edward who is the Special Adviser to Cross Rivers state governor, Ben Ayade, on Youths matters, is said to be in the hospital where he is receiving medical attention. Edward is married to Jonathan's foster daughter, Patience Sakwe.
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/08/2017 01:42:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
8 comments:
Hope he comes out okay. Human beings are genuinely scum.
Evans at work ??????
Evans at work ??????
That's sad.
They've been trailing him for some time. He gave testimony in Dunamis some time ago. The God of Dr Pst Paul Enenche will deliver him to the Glory of His name.
This ur caption I don't understand, u used the word Former,is it dat he is no longer d son in law or u are referring to Jonathan himself
Linda plz ask well before u post fake news, he wasn't shot on the head, secondly he was at d club when d incident took place, thirdly he was stabbed. If u like post my comment
APC at work
Post a Comment