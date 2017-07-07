Former NHRC Chairman, Chidi Odinkalu claims late Ranti Daudu endured 28 years of vicious domestic violence

Ranti Daudu, the wife of a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Joseph Daudu (SAN), has died. She passed away in Kaduna last night..
Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu, has now come out to state that Ranti endured 28 years of vicious domestic violence...
"Ranti, the ablest advocate for the human rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria, had heart, soul & goodness. She endured torture no one should live with at the hands of a big man. She's at rest. #TearsFail," Chidi said.
Activist Aisha Yesufu also revealed that late Ranti disclosed to her in their last conversation that even her children with Joseph Daudu had asked her to leave else they won't have respect for her.
