 For how long can Nigeria and its people wait for a President who is incapacitated?- Ayo Fayose | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 5 July 2017

For how long can Nigeria and its people wait for a President who is incapacitated?- Ayo Fayose

The Ekiti state governor asked this question and some others on his twitter handle....
 
Posted by at 7/05/2017 03:10:00 pm

8 comments:

Manuel Kunmi said...

Only God knows

5 July 2017 at 15:15
Jonah said...

5 July 2017 at 15:20
I have seen the site.
i won upto 5 times last week with Venabet.com prediction. These guys must be genius

5 July 2017 at 15:20
Ndubisi Tochukwu said...

Is Nigeria a country? Nigeria is just a gathering of different people.
Signed
LibBadBoy

5 July 2017 at 15:29
OSINANL said...

FAYOSE HAS ALWAYS BEEN RIGHT ABOUT BUHARI...
BUHARI MUST STEP ASIDE EITHER DEAD OR ALIVE

5 July 2017 at 15:32
Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

Unfortunately all d people that voted for change has suddenly went under ground, no one is talking it is well.

5 July 2017 at 15:35
Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

daniel ubong said...

Why can't this guy resign biko!let's someone tell Buhari the truth o.

5 July 2017 at 15:43
Anonymous said...

Well Saïd, the old man is so wicked he want to hold power at all cost! Bc of his greed and ego! Buhari step down!!!!! So Nigeria can move forward we have ran out of patience!

5 July 2017 at 15:46

