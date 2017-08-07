 "F**k Igbo b**ches in America" U.S-based Nigerian artiste, Speed Darlington, lashes out on Instagram | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 8 July 2017

"F**k Igbo b**ches in America" U.S-based Nigerian artiste, Speed Darlington, lashes out on Instagram

Is this one well? Speed Darlington, popularly known for providing comic relief on Instagram with his very funny attempt at making music, has called out Igbo women in America.

In what seems to be a drunken rant, the U.S-based Nigerian artiste, who once got a shout out from rapper Diddy, called out Igbo women, probably for not making him as happy as Calabar women have.


He started: "F*** Igbo bitc*** in America. May Donald Trump deport all of you. I enter Calabar find happiness."

He finished off his rant in Igbo language then shared it on Instagram with the caption: "May depression visit every girl that has ever say no to me. Sudden death is your destination. Amen!"

See the Instagram video below.


1 comment:

Anonymous said...

Mad man

8 July 2017 at 14:23

