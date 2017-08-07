"F**k Igbo b**ches in America" U.S-based Nigerian artiste, Speed Darlington, lashes out on Instagram

In what seems to be a drunken rant, the U.S-based Nigerian artiste, who once got a shout out from rapper Diddy, called out Igbo women, probably for not making him as happy as Calabar women have.
He started: "F*** Igbo bitc*** in America. May Donald Trump deport all of you. I enter Calabar find happiness."
He finished off his rant in Igbo language then shared it on Instagram with the caption: "May depression visit every girl that has ever say no to me. Sudden death is your destination. Amen!"
See the Instagram video below.
Mad man
