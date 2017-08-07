 First photos from the wedding of Abike Dabiri's son to Ogun state governor's daughter | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 8 July 2017

First photos from the wedding of Abike Dabiri's son to Ogun state governor's daughter

The traditional wedding of Ayomide the daughter of Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun to Oladipupo, the son of the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Foreign Relations and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, is currently taking place in Ogun state. 
 
Dignitaries at the wedding include Senate President Bukola Saraki, DSpeaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara, Ooni of Ife, among others. See more photos after the cut..


Anonymous said...

When class meets class, the economy of Nigeria suffers

There is God

8 July 2017 at 14:22

