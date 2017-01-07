 Fire guts small section of the Federal Secretariat in Abuja (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 1 July 2017

Fire guts small section of the Federal Secretariat in Abuja (photos)

There was a fire incident at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja today. The fire reportedly started on the sixth floor of the building, which houses major government offices, and is believed to have affected the seventh and eighth floors.

According to Channels TV, the damaged area is reported to be occupied by the Federal Ministry of Education. No casualty was recorded. More photos after the cut.




Posted by at 7/01/2017 05:32:00 pm

3 comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts