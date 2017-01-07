Fire guts small section of the Federal Secretariat in Abuja (photos)

There was a fire incident at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja today. The fire reportedly started on the sixth floor of the building, which houses major government offices, and is believed to have affected the seventh and eighth floors.
According to Channels TV, the damaged area is reported to be occupied by the Federal Ministry of Education. No casualty was recorded. More photos after the cut.
Starts with the fire outbreaks these days?
... Merited happiness
jesus christ
