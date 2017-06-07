 Finally, Arsenal unveils Alexandre Lacazette as its latest signing | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 6 July 2017

Finally, Arsenal unveils Alexandre Lacazette as its latest signing

After weeks of speculations, Arsenal Football club has finally announced Alexandre Lacazette as its latest summer signing. According to the club, "Alexandre Lacazette has agreed to join us on a long-term contract, for an undisclosed fee".
He is expected to travel with the tour party to Sydney this weekend and is likely to make his home debut in the Emirates Cup on July 29 or July 30.

Manager Arsène Wenger said:
“We are very happy to have Alexandre join our group. He has shown over a number of years that he can score goals and that he is a very efficient finisher. As well, he has very interesting technical qualities and a strong character. So he is a guy who is a great addition for us, and someone who will help us challenge at the top level this season.”  
Posted by at 7/06/2017 01:41:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts