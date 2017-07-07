Female student of Nigerian university develops alternative treatment for breast cancer

Sandra Musujusu, a female student of the African University of Science and Technology, Abuja, is reportedly developing an alternative treatment for breast cancer. It is believed this treatment might lead to a lasting solution in treating breast cancer.
This development was made known on Tuesday in Abuja when the World Bank Education Director, Dr Jaime Saavedra Chanduvi with his team visited the University as part of his assessment tour of the 10 African Centres of Excellence (ACE) centres, TribuneOnline reports.
Musujusu's research, using macromolecular science, is aimed at developing bio-degradable polymer material which could be used as alternative for the treatment of breast cancer in the near future. She revealed that her research focuses on triple negative breast cancer which is the aggressive sub-type of breast cancer that is common with women from African ancestry.
Musujusu, who is from Sierra Leone, is conducting the research under the sponsorship of the Pan African Materials Institute (PAMI). 10 Nigerian tertiary institutions won slots to churn out special research works that could compete effectively with global standards.
The universities include Redeemers University, Mowe; Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; University of Jos, Jos; University of Benin; University of Port-Harcourt; Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife; Bayero University, Kano; Benue State University, Makurdi; and Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta; and African University of Science and Technology, Abuja.
Musujusu said,
“My research is actually centred on the development of bio-degradable polymers for treatment of breast cancer.
“I will be focusing on triple negative chest cancer which is actually the aggressive sub-type of chest cancer that is common with women from African ancestry.”
