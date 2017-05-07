Father thrashes a 26-year-old 'family friend' caught sexually abusing his one-year-old daughter

Jayson Newlun, a 26-year-old man, has been charged with statutory sodomy of a one-year-old girl he was babysitting. The child's parents, who are his family friends, allegedly caught him in the act. Court documents reveal that they had left Newlun alone with their baby girl while they went to a store, but returned back home after forgetting their vouchers.
After she walked into the house, the mother noticed that their infant daughter’s bedroom door was open and Newlun wasn’t on the couch where he had been when they left. She entered the bedroom and allegedly caught him take an inappropriate photograph of their daughter, before touching her private parts while pleasuring himself.
She reportedly ran out to inform her husband who then rushed in and tackled Newlun, hit him with a dresser drawer and punched him several times. A neighbour had to step in to stop the attack as they awaited for Police to arrive.
“I hope you go down for this,” the mother of the little girl reportedly told Mr Newlun, and he replied, saying; “I do, too”. The Police detained him and Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond for his release.
Sick individuals in this world honestly
Please how can a full grown mother and father LEAVE their ONE year old GIRL in the care of a MAN with all these things happening daily?! What's wrong in taking her with you? Chai! Thank God for the lil' angel. God will always guide you. Some parents though!!!!
