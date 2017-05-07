Fat Joe spotted in the studio with Nigeria's indigenous afro-pop act, Blixxy The 'Irionor' Crooner

Some weeks back the news of Nigeria's Afro-pop act Blixxy signing an international management deal with America's frontline management outfit Fully Focused management broke out, although details of the deal is still sketchy at the moment, but the rapper took to his Instagram page to post a picture of him and rap-legend Fat Joe aka Joey Crack of the famous terror squad rap group in the studio.
Is there a collaboration brewing between them? Well let's keep our fingers crossed.
lmao! what people do to blow! be real! Joe don't even know you! talk less of being in the studio with Yu! Lol endorsement??haha. Nigerian upcoming artist so fake. they buy ffwers..just to 'blow'. Linda don't even know Yu let alone tell a just bout Yu. I'm tired of fake artists! Damn! stop f*@kin this music game up! pasting posters of ur music on napep won't help blow! sick!
