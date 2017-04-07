Face Of Democracy Nigeria (FDN Project) flags off 2017 edition, releases screening dates with the theme Unity In Diversity

FDN is an Annual Beauty Pageant with the sole vision to Promote Nigeria's Democracy and young women Empowerment through Entertainment, Culture and Tourism.
The Winners Headed by (FDN QUEEN) not only Portrays Exemplary Qualities but also Advocate for the Masses especially the youth as the mouth piece between the government and the people..The Queens however give back to the Society through a humanitarian project "Tagged " HOPE TO THE HOPELESS where by they visit Orphanage homes, Hospitals, Internally Displaced Persons, Disabled Homes to give both Moral and financial support as well as food Items, this Project is an Annual Project Provided by the Organization aside Personal Projects of the Queens.
FDN QUEENS SINCE 2013 TILL DATE...
> HRM Kevwe Marisa ikpuri. FDN QUEEN 2013/14.
> HRM Jennifer Ifeoma Ohia. FDN QUEEN 2014/15.
> HRM Princess Peace Ayoka. FDN QUEEN 2015/16.
> HRM. Esther Kulak Zamani. FDN QUEEN 2016/17.
WHO BECOMES THE NEXT FACE??? To win this Prestigious Title (FDN QUEEN 2017/18).
>
> Are you Beautiful, Bold, Intelligent between 18-28 years?
> Do you have the Charisma, Carriage and Posses the Top Qualities of a Beauty Queen??
> Are you Ready to be a voice to be heard and Advocate for Nigeria's Democracy, Ready to Flag the Flag of Nigeria across the Globe ?
>
> OPPORTUNITY IS HERE TO GRAB.. REGISTRATION DETAILS:
> Pay the sum of 5500 to any Diamond Bank, or make a transfer to the
> Account Name; FDN Project LTD .
> Account Number; 0082526189.
> To complete your Registration, log on www.fdn.com.ng. Click on Register and type in your Teller Code to fill the online Form.
> N/B. Bank teller to be presented at the Audition Venue.
>
> WINNERS OFFER...
> •••A Brand New Toyota Camry.
> ••• Grace the Front Cover Of Vivianlam Glamour Magazine.
> ••• Private and Government Endorsements
> ••• Ambassadorial Appointment and other Consolation Prizes.
>
> AUDITION CITIES, DATES AND VENUES.
>
> • AWKA.. Thursday 20th JULY.
> VENUE: PRINCE PARADISE HOTEL, Kwarta Junction Awka. Anambra state.
> TIME: 2pm.
>
> ● OWERRI : Sunday 23rd JULY...
> VENUE; TITANIC VIEW HOTEL AND CONFERENCE (Las Vegas lounge) WORLD BANK.. Owerri IMO state.
> TIME: 2pm.
>
> • BENIN CITY: Sat 29th JULY...
> VENUE; RANDIKHI ROYAL HOTEL (Gold wing) Benin. Edo state.
> Time : 11am
>
> ● LAGOS : Saturday 5th AUGUST..
> VENUE : LE PARIS CONTINENTAL HOTEL, LEKKI PHASE 1.
> TIME : 11.am
>
> ●ABUJA GENERAL SCREENING..Saturday
> 26th August 2017.
> Audition Venue will be communicated in the Subsequent Info
> Accommodation will be provided to all the Aspiring Contestants from Different States in abuja.
>
AUDITION REQUIREMENTS.
> ■ Black or Blue Bum Short/ Slim Pant.
> ■ White Tank Top / White Plain Tshirt.
> ■ High Heel Shoes.
> ■ Proof of Payment or Bank Teller.
> ■ Full /Potrait Photograph.
>
> For Registration, Sponsorship/Partnership. Pls call. 08189019266, 080778905223.
> Follow our IG Pages @faceofdemocracy_nigeria
> @kingfajag
> @vivianlam_glamour
> BBM PIN. D8CBA042.
>
> MEDIA PARTNERS : HIP TV, AIT, CHANNELS TV, Spice YV, TVC, AFRICAN MAGIC, VIVIANLAM GLAMOUR MAGAZINE. Etc.
>
