Thursday, 6 July 2017

Exclusive: Harrysong reacts to lawsuit filed against him by Kcee

Harrysong this evening shared a copy of a court paper filed against him by his former record label mate, Kcee at the High Court in Lagos. In an exclusive interview with LIB, Harrysong said he doesn't know why members of his former record label are bent on frustrating his moves. Harrysong who is currently in Asaba for his show said
"I was in my house before I traveled here and they said Kcee sent court papers to me. I don't know what I have done again. I asked him what have I done again, he did not say anything. I don't know what this is about. I don't know my offence.
These guys are just saying they are upset with me. Angry with me? What have I done? I don't know what their problem is? Anytime I want to do something or they see anything that is coming up that is good about me, they come to fight and to pull me down. So I don't know what the problem is. People would talk to me that I should stay humble, don't fight them back. Even when they are oppressing me, I don't say anything. I am just tired. Maybe after these shows, I would now seat with my team to see what to do".
Julius Tha Freshboi said...

Lol.. dem no fit drop hit song since u waka... they need u back Bro! smh

6 July 2017 at 20:49
Paulinus said...

kcee knows that harrysong is talented and can outshine him when he is on his own so he is hell bent on frustrating his career. the other time he tried to leave,

click here now for penis enlargement

he brought police to deal with harrysong now he is using lawyers since he knows that harrysong would be struggling to afford good ones.

6 July 2017 at 20:52
dj banti said...

Their business.
Watin concern me way never belle full

6 July 2017 at 21:03
Anonymous said...

What will be will be!!!

6 July 2017 at 21:16
Vicent Solomon said...

Kcee live harryson alon na.

6 July 2017 at 21:26
Anonymous said...

Pls who can recommend a good cream for me to use, I don't wanna bleach just to maintain my skin colour and glow.

6 July 2017 at 21:33
Victor Kachi said...

Nawa ooo



Stop wasting money on high data. Get free browsing cheat on all networks

6 July 2017 at 21:34
Anonymous said...

Go and check those bodyorganics people on Instagram. They are the best so far and not these whitey whitey ojuju creams sold around now.

6 July 2017 at 21:40

