These guys are just saying they are upset with me. Angry with me? What have I done? I don't know what their problem is? Anytime I want to do something or they see anything that is coming up that is good about me, they come to fight and to pull me down. So I don't know what the problem is. People would talk to me that I should stay humble, don't fight them back. Even when they are oppressing me, I don't say anything. I am just tired. Maybe after these shows, I would now seat with my team to see what to do".
Thursday, 6 July 2017
Exclusive: Harrysong reacts to lawsuit filed against him by Kcee
7/06/2017 08:44:00 pm
8 comments:
Lol.. dem no fit drop hit song since u waka... they need u back Bro! smh
kcee knows that harrysong is talented and can outshine him when he is on his own so he is hell bent on frustrating his career. the other time he tried to leave,
he brought police to deal with harrysong now he is using lawyers since he knows that harrysong would be struggling to afford good ones.
Their business.
Watin concern me way never belle full
What will be will be!!!
Kcee live harryson alon na.
Pls who can recommend a good cream for me to use, I don't wanna bleach just to maintain my skin colour and glow.
Nawa ooo
Go and check those bodyorganics people on Instagram. They are the best so far and not these whitey whitey ojuju creams sold around now.
