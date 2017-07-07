Ex-NFL player accused of murdering his mother; his family blames the league

29-year-old De'Von Hall who had stints with the Vikings, Colts and Buccaneers in 2009, is being held on $1 million bail after an argument turned violent in April outside Los Angeles, culminating in the death of his mother after he stomped her.
This surprised some people because he has been known to refer to his mother as "his rock".
Hall had been exhibiting strange behaviour that worried his colleagues and pro teammates, including telling his teammates a strange story about the time he allegedly was in a car accident where he hit his head and had to be put in a straitjacket. His behaviour caused the Buccaneers to part ways with him. Hall was cut after the team chaplain called his agent, concerned about Hall's unusual behaviour and soiled clothes. Hall's family blames the NFL for his action.
"The NFL, in my opinion, should’ve done a better job in making sure they took care of this kid," his uncle Tony Benson said, via the Times.
There are family members who think Hall may not even be aware that his mother is dead, considering the extent of his mental issues. His public defender believes he is not competent to stand trial and others agree.
Dionte Holloway, who played at Utah State with Hall, said: "If he’s in jail with the regular population, he’s going to end up getting killed or killing someone else. De’von, mentally is gone. That’s not the De’von I know, that’s not the De’von I went to school with, that’s not my friend, that’s somebody who was out of their mind."
