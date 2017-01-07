"I think it has to do with making the wrong choice. I will say they haven’t gotten to their final destination that is why they are single mothers."Asked if the statement also applies to her, Lola replied; "Yes, I think every single mother you see made a wrong choice."
Saturday, 1 July 2017
"Every single mother made a wrong choice" - Lola Alao
