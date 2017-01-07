 "Every single mother made a wrong choice" - Lola Alao | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 1 July 2017

"Every single mother made a wrong choice" - Lola Alao

Popular Yoruba actress Lola Alao, who's also a single mother, made this statement in a just released interview with Vanguard. When asked why there are a lot of single mothers in the industry, Lola said;
"I think it has to do with making the wrong choice. I will say they haven’t gotten to their final destination that is why they are single mothers."
Asked if the statement also applies to her, Lola replied; "Yes, I think every single mother you see made a wrong choice."
