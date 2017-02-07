Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose sacks all his commisioners

A statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, on Sunday July 2, 2017, directed the commissioners to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries in their respective ministries. Read the statement after the cut.
“Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has directed the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council.
“All the former Commissioners are directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries of their respective ministries.
“The governor thanked the former commissioners for their service to the State and wished them well in their future endeavours.”
Signed:
Lere Olayinka
SA (Public Communications and New Media)
Recall just few days ago Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike sacked all the members of the
State Executive Council, just 24 hours after the Commissioner for Information, Austin Tam-George, resigned from the cabinet.
No comments:
Post a Comment