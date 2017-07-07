 EFCC arraigns two Internet fraudsters over fake flight booking website | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 7 July 2017

EFCC arraigns two Internet fraudsters over fake flight booking website

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, July 5, 2017, arraigned the duo of Oseyomiwobor Marvelous and Idede Stanley Oghenetejiri before Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Oyo State sitting in Ibadan on a Four-count charge bordering on Conspiracy, forgery and obtaining money under false pretence.
The fraudulent activities of the defendants got exposed following a petition received by the Commission alleging that the defendants and others (still at large) are members of a syndicate who operate a website to defraud unsuspecting air travellers who preferred to make bookings online.

The case has been adjourned to October 19, 2017, for trial.
