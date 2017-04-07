Ed Sheeran quits Twitter for a sad reason

The Shape Of You singer said he has been bombarded with mean comments that end up ruining his day and he has decided to stop giving the trolls such power.
Speaking to The Sun, Ed Sheeran explained: "I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it. I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it. The head-f**k for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much."
The 26-year-old hitmaker who has 19.2 million Twitter followers will not be closing the Twitter account but he doesn't intend to use the platform anymore. He revealed that he relies on his family and friends to help keep him grounded, rather than online trolls. His last tweet was on Sunday night, July 2, and had been dedicated to replying critics of his Glastonbury performance who accused him of using a backing track instead of a live band.
