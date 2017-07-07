 Dwyane Wade vs Lebron Wade in shorts | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 7 July 2017

Dwyane Wade vs Lebron Wade in shorts

Nice looking sports men...
Posted by at 7/07/2017 09:40:00 pm

5 comments:

Adam - click here now for penis enlargement said...

Are you sure you are not looking at their egg plants?

7 July 2017 at 21:46
Anonymous said...

Linda, it's LeBron James and not LeBron Wade.

7 July 2017 at 21:47
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Ok!

7 July 2017 at 21:47
Vivian Reginalds said...

Wey d eggplant?
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

7 July 2017 at 21:47
Anonymous said...

Dwyane is super hot...CHAI

7 July 2017 at 22:00

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts