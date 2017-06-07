Drunk teenage girl discovers she was gang-raped after Police found a video of the incident six weeks later

According to reports, Kurt Stevenson, 26, Andrew Waters, 24, and Tristan Carlyle-Watson, 26 (pictured) raped the girl after she was invited to the party via Facebook.
She reportedly asked Carlyle-Watson to take care of her, smoked cannabis and drank alcohol to such an extent that she wasn’t able to consent. The Prosecutor Sharon Harris said one man can be heard in the video bragging: “One by one we’ll all get a f**k” and another said; “I’ll get this f***ing party started c***” after their victim said she was tired and wanted to sleep.
She couldn't remember what happened other than waking up in bed being allegedly sexually assaulted by Carlyle-Watson, but finally found out after police officers tracked her down and revealed a group of men had sex with her.
The accused have each pleaded not guilty to multiple offences including aggravated sexual assault in company and inflicting actual bodily harm.
Stevenson’s lawyer Michael Smith said his client had consensual sex with the girl, had no idea it was being filmed and on numerous occasions told the others to get out.
Waters’ lawyer Peter Little said there was an issue of consent and the complainant can be seen co-operating, while Carlyle-Watson’s lawyer Paul Glissan said the girl was “actively participating in the sex.”
