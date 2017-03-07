 "Don't get it twisted. There was never a Falz vs 9ice" Falz says as he shares a video with 9ice having lunch | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 3 July 2017

"Don't get it twisted. There was never a Falz vs 9ice" Falz says as he shares a video with 9ice having lunch

Falz has debunked reports of a misunderstanding between himself and 9ice after many felt he was calling out 9ice when he advised musicians, during an interview, to stop glorifying fraudsters with their music.

Falz and 9ice shared same video of themselves about to have lunch on their various Instagram pages. While Falz captioned the video; "Don't get it twisted. There was never a Falz vs 9ice",  9ice on the other hand captioned it; "settled". Watch the video after the cut...
 
 
 
