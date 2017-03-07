Falz and 9ice shared same video of themselves about to have lunch on their various Instagram pages. While Falz captioned the video; "Don't get it twisted. There was never a Falz vs 9ice", 9ice on the other hand captioned it; "settled". Watch the video after the cut...
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Monday, 3 July 2017
"Don't get it twisted. There was never a Falz vs 9ice" Falz says as he shares a video with 9ice having lunch
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/03/2017 09:33:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
2 comments:
nice one. Life is too short to keep malice. Now i wonder what those fans might be thinking, after wasting their time fighting online for falz and nice. I've
click here now if you are interested in penis enlargement
said it that its pointless fighting over celebs. its better you just go into wrestling and make money from fighting. online zom Bees.wey carry the matter for head
beef squashed sharp sharp
Post a Comment