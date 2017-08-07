 Domestic Violence: Lady allegedly battered by her husband in Port Harcourt needs help (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 8 July 2017

Domestic Violence: Lady allegedly battered by her husband in Port Harcourt needs help (photos)

Amara Blessing Van-Lare - a life coach based in the US, shared these photos of the battered woman on her Facebook page. Calling out for help, she wrote: "This lady just got battered by the man she calls husband. If you reside in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, and you can help with this case (lawyers and human rights agencies), please send me a message inbox."
 
 
15 comments:

James said...

What a pathetic person to cause such bodily harm to another, especially his wife. Settle disputes maturely instead of throwing punches.
*sigh* Human beings are just cruel and evil at their core.

8 July 2017 at 13:52
Anonymous said...

another bleached idiot..why do they all look the same

8 July 2017 at 13:57
Anonymous said...

She still looks pretty even in this state. It is well

8 July 2017 at 13:57
optimisticlady said...

This is sad.
Women speak up and even leave.. Just that in Most cases, the man takes the children....
Thereby preventing the woman from taking good care of her kids .

8 July 2017 at 14:06
helen ada said...

Contact Mr Emeka of due process advocate.... That man needs to go to jail....

8 July 2017 at 14:06
Anonymous said...

Why do they always go for the eyes

8 July 2017 at 14:14
biyi adekoya said...

We are interested in this case.pls, send details to info@cpjglobal.org

8 July 2017 at 14:14
Anonymous said...

Wats ur problem?

8 July 2017 at 14:16
Iamjulee said...

May God punish d husband dat did dis to her y would he even raise his hands on her? Men be showing power only on their wives body

8 July 2017 at 14:16
biyi adekoya said...

Our organization, catalyst for global peace and Justice initiative is interested in this case. Pls, send details to info@cpjglobal.org

8 July 2017 at 14:16
Iamjulee said...

May God punish d husband dat did dis to her y would he even raise his hands on her? Men be showing power only on their wives body

8 July 2017 at 14:17
Favour Patience said...

@ anonymous you must be very stupid if that is all you have to say..... fool

8 July 2017 at 14:17
samwavy said...

I dnt believe this o

8 July 2017 at 14:27
Chico said...

Why must it be on their eyes? Did d violent men plan it. You people shld take it easy o

8 July 2017 at 14:33
Anonymous said...

There is no reason on this earth to hit your woman if you're a Real Man.

8 July 2017 at 14:34

