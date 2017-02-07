 Dog prevents Badoo members from carrying out attack in Ikorodu and gets nearly killed (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 2 July 2017

Dog prevents Badoo members from carrying out attack in Ikorodu and gets nearly killed (photos)

A resident of Ikorodu community who shared the story online wrote;
"Lets b vigilant...#Badoo deadly group are still at work.. C wat they did around 1am today, They wanted to enter a house @my area #ojogbe....bt Dis #dog stopped them by barking.. Nd look at wat they did to D #dog.. M nt sure dis #dog is going to survive....d #dog is bleeding seriously...So #sad.. May God continue to guide nd protect us .. #GOD pls at Dis stage u are D only one Dat can help us. Pls intervene.. Dis is getting too much.

