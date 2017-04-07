Decomposing corpse of missing UNIOSUN student found in a bush; Islamic cleric, two others confessed to killing him for money ritual

The decomposing corpse of a final year Microbiology student of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) was found in a bush near the home of an Islamic cleric (alfa) in Osogbo.
The student identified as Oluwafemi Shonibare, was declared missing by his colleagues on the June 26, 2017.
Meanwhile, men of Osun State Police Command have arrested the alfa, Sakariyau Abdulrofiu and two others identified as Ibrahim Ayuba and Yusuf Aliu, in connection with his death.
Some students of UNIOSUN, who lives around Jafaria Street, Osogbo told journalists that the alfa took the security agents to the bush, where the swollen body of Shonibare was discovered.
The suspects, who were paraded at the Osun State Police Command headquarters in Osogbo confessed that they wanted to use the student for money ritual.
Describing how the student was killed, the cleric said that they hit Shonibare with a pestle on the head, butchered him and roasted his head.
Osun State Commissioner for Police, Mr Fimihan Adeoye confirmed the development.
"It is true that we have arrested one alfa in connection with the incident and investigation is already ongoing over the matter," he said, adding that his command would not give room for criminal or anybody, whosoever to disturb the peace of Osun or flout the law of the country.
will there EVER be an investigation in to this matter? or is this going to be included in the long list of unattended cases of such? Don't be deceived people, Nigeria is designed for
sad new and it has now become apparent under the current administration. It is sad that this is the reality of Nigeria now and won't change.
