Dear Parents see 8 interesting ways to keep your child engaged and happy this holiday season. Parents often pay little attention to no.8

In all of this, it will interest you to know that the root cause of negative vibes for children during the holiday season is Idleness and boredom. Therefore parents have to as a matter of necessity find a way to keep children busy.
How do you maximize this holiday for your children?
There are so many ways to engage your children throughout the holidays especially these days where there is a serious identification with talented children in one area or the other while also emphasizing on academic excellence.
Prepclass Africa’s top academic solutions provider and teacher recruitment agency brings to you top 8 interesting ways to keep your child busy during the holiday
1. Get them professional tutors to help them prepare for the session ahead or under-performed subject in the previous term.
2. Your child can learn music and be good at playing as many musical instruments.
3. Get your child a professional sport instructor to help him/her enhance and discover sport skills.
4. Help your child learn board games like chess, scrabble, and others.
5. Get a professional dance instructor/choreographer for your child.
6. Get your child a professional art teacher to help learn painting, drawing, sketching and other crafts.
7. Your kids can also learn soft skills to enable them interact effectively and harmoniously with other people.
8. Your child can learn foreign languages like Spanish, French, Mandarin Chinese, German etc.
N.B: Research shows that the points mentioned above helps to keep a child active and mentally alert, so as your child get engaged in these activities their mental strength is also built.
Prepclass, a top academic solutions provider and teacher/instructors recruitment agency in Lagos, Abuja and Portharcourt have provided over 1000 parents with experienced teachers/instructors in various areas and skill sect. We have worked with children with different academic and non-academic needs and challenges only for them to become exceptional after few months.
Why not give us a call now on 01-2913970 or 08059811502 and request for a professional tutor/instructor to help maximize this holiday season for your child.
You can also benefit from our FREE group tutoring sessions, read here
Visit our Lagos headquarters on the 3rd floor No. 315 Herbert Macaulay Road, Yaba, Lagos. Our lekki office at Wole Ariyo Street, Lekki phase 1 or our Abuja office at No. 29 Mambillia Street, Off Aso Drive, Maitama.
As we offer you a platform for kids to learn amazing lessons and skills this holiday, watch one of our amazing music instructors play the violin.
