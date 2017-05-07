 David and Victoria Beckham celebrate 18th wedding anniversary with sweet throwback photos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 5 July 2017

David and Victoria Beckham celebrate 18th wedding anniversary with sweet throwback photos

David and Victoria Beckham celebrated their wedding anniversary yesterday 4th July, 2017, with a couple of gorgeous throwback photos. The power couple who 18 years ago tied the knot with baby Brooklyn in tow are still going strong.

On her Instagram page, 43 year old Victoria, posted a wedding throwback of them with the caption;
“I love you. Kisses x,”


David on his part, shared this throwback photo of himself and his wife rocking matching all-leather ensembles, with the caption;
“Wow we really did this,” he quipped in the caption. “Happy Anniversary to my amazing wife, mummy and strong business woman @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harpernotoninstagram Love you x.”


Their third son, Cruz Beckham also posted an epic photo of his parents on their wedding day, with the caption:
“Dream mum and dad I can't believe it has been 18 years so happy anniversary @davidbeckham and @victoriabeckham I love you so much and I want you to know that you are the best parents in the whole wide world I love you.”
 
Posted by at 7/05/2017 01:14:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts