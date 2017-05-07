David and Victoria Beckham celebrate 18th wedding anniversary with sweet throwback photos

On her Instagram page, 43 year old Victoria, posted a wedding throwback of them with the caption;
“I love you. Kisses x,”
David on his part, shared this throwback photo of himself and his wife rocking matching all-leather ensembles, with the caption;
“Wow we really did this,” he quipped in the caption. “Happy Anniversary to my amazing wife, mummy and strong business woman @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harpernotoninstagram Love you x.”
Their third son, Cruz Beckham also posted an epic photo of his parents on their wedding day, with the caption:
“Dream mum and dad I can't believe it has been 18 years so happy anniversary @davidbeckham and @victoriabeckham I love you so much and I want you to know that you are the best parents in the whole wide world I love you.”
