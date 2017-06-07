 David and Brooklyn Beckham look dashing as they suit up for dinner in London | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 6 July 2017

David and Brooklyn Beckham look dashing as they suit up for dinner in London

David Beckham and his first son Brooklyn were spotted on Wednesday looking dashing in suits as they left a private dinner in London.

18-year-old Brooklyn looked unusually dapper in his black suit. He left the jacket open to show off his white shirt and went without a tie, making sure to leave the first two buttons open.
This succeeded in giving him a cool look. David Beckham, 42, went for a more serious look in a sharp pinstripe blue suit paired with a coordinating shirt and tie. Both men completed their look with leather shoes. David opted for black shoes while Brooklyn had on brown shoes.

More photos below..




