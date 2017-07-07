 Cute photo of Lionel Messi, his wife and two sons | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 7 July 2017

Cute photo of Lionel Messi, his wife and two sons

The legendary football star is pictured above with his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo and their two sons, four-year-old Thiago and Mateo, who will be two in September. They are currently on holiday in Rosario, Santa fe in Argentina.
Alloy Chikezie said...

Cute

7 July 2017 at 11:53
OSINANL said...

LOVELY!

7 July 2017 at 12:00
Anonymous said...

Stupid Nigerian celebs, learn from your betters. He married and is honeymooning in his country.

7 July 2017 at 12:22
dee boi said...

Cool... dee

7 July 2017 at 12:26
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Cute


... Merited happiness

7 July 2017 at 12:28

