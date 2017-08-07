Crocodile killed after it was spotted in floodwater at Lekki today (photo)

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
@Gidi_Traffic @cchukudebelu ...caught during flood this morning Lekki Ajah road; metropolitan city becomes conservative garden😜 pic.twitter.com/qNX79QjzDb
— Adeyina T. S. (@adeyinatolulope) July 8, 2017
na wa o. this is serious. this kind of alligator can kill a child when it does its death rollclick here now for penis enlargement spin. We'll soon have aquatic human beings over there. Let's wait and see. Lagos Island is a city on water. The drainage system is so good that water dries up minutes after rainfall. Flood cases like these where there is continous rainfall are inevitable.
Some foolish people will start saying. "Must u kill it"..no they should have allowed it moved freely so that when it finally injure someone they will tag it spiritualManhood suckers
This is the height! Jeez! ... Merited happiness
Meat
Chai islander don suffer wat a pity dem don humble oba predictions came to pass buy unfortunately it did not carry the igbos lol d flood would soon locate d palace of d oba and carry him
The ccrocodile too small if you remove the skin nothing will remain
Choi
who can help me please with 50k in starting a baby wear business to make ends meet. it will go a long way with me to be self employed, selling to pregnant women than being idle. Please I beg in God's name reach out to me. Blessedtina90@gmail.com
Please libers,I need anyone who can help me with some baking materials I will be very greatful,I just manage to finish up my training and can't afford to buy any of the materials now,please who has and is willing to help me ,I will be full of joy.Divinechild957@yahoo.com
And DAT Buffon was swimming today in the same flood... Continue, ur food go soon done
I said lekki was a swampy area turned residential area
And is so big.
Rich also cry,una pele
Loooooool!!!na pyton remain#rustillslayinginLEKKI#
Post a Comment
14 comments:
na wa o. this is serious. this kind of alligator can kill a child when it does its death roll
click here now for penis enlargement
spin. We'll soon have aquatic human beings over there. Let's wait and see. Lagos Island is a city on water. The drainage system is so good that water dries up minutes after rainfall. Flood cases like these where there is continous rainfall are inevitable.
Some foolish people will start saying. "Must u kill it"..no they should have allowed it moved freely so that when it finally injure someone they will tag it spiritual
Manhood suckers
This is the height! Jeez!
... Merited happiness
Meat
Chai islander don suffer wat a pity dem don humble oba predictions came to pass buy unfortunately it did not carry the igbos lol d flood would soon locate d palace of d oba and carry him
The ccrocodile too small if you remove the skin nothing will remain
Choi
who can help me please with 50k in starting a baby wear business to make ends meet. it will go a long way with me to be self employed, selling to pregnant women than being idle. Please I beg in God's name reach out to me. Blessedtina90@gmail.com
Please libers,I need anyone who can help me with some baking materials I will be very greatful,I just manage to finish up my training and can't afford to buy any of the materials now,please who has and is willing to help me ,I will be full of joy.
Divinechild957@yahoo.com
And DAT Buffon was swimming today in the same flood... Continue, ur food go soon done
I said lekki was a swampy area turned residential area
And is so big.
Rich also cry,una pele
Loooooool!!!na pyton remain#rustillslayinginLEKKI#
Post a Comment