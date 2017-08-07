 Crocodile killed after it was spotted in floodwater at Lekki today (photo) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 8 July 2017

Crocodile killed after it was spotted in floodwater at Lekki today (photo)

According to people on Twitter, this crocodile was caught inside the flood water along the Lekki-Ajah expressway today. Watch video of the men who caught the crocodile after the cut...



7/08/2017 07:08:00 pm

14 comments:

Jude said...

na wa o. this is serious. this kind of alligator can kill a child when it does its death roll

spin. We'll soon have aquatic human beings over there. Let's wait and see. Lagos Island is a city on water. The drainage system is so good that water dries up minutes after rainfall. Flood cases like these where there is continous rainfall are inevitable.

8 July 2017 at 19:32
BROTHER NDUBISI said...

Some foolish people will start saying. "Must u kill it"..no they should have allowed it moved freely so that when it finally injure someone they will tag it spiritual
8 July 2017 at 19:36
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

This is the height! Jeez!


... Merited happiness

8 July 2017 at 19:37
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Meat

8 July 2017 at 19:38
hrm paul said...

Chai islander don suffer wat a pity dem don humble oba predictions came to pass buy unfortunately it did not carry the igbos lol d flood would soon locate d palace of d oba and carry him

8 July 2017 at 19:45
Peter Chris said...

The ccrocodile too small if you remove the skin nothing will remain

8 July 2017 at 19:46
ric said...

Choi

8 July 2017 at 19:50
Blessedtina said...

8 July 2017 at 20:02
Anonymous said...

8 July 2017 at 20:02
Sirmuel said...

And DAT Buffon was swimming today in the same flood... Continue, ur food go soon done

8 July 2017 at 20:06
SHEARER VINCENT AZIH said...

I said lekki was a swampy area turned residential area

8 July 2017 at 20:25
Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

And is so big.

8 July 2017 at 20:26
Anonymous said...

Rich also cry,una pele

8 July 2017 at 20:37
oke omotola said...

Loooooool!!!na pyton remain#rustillslayinginLEKKI#

8 July 2017 at 20:46

Recent Posts